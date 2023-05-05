Hundreds of locals dressed in red are buzzing around Port Macquarie, doing their bit to ensure this year's Ironman Australia runs safely and smoothly.
This year is Melanie Marshall's first time volunteering.
She and her husband ran a holiday business for five years and saw how beneficial the local event was to the town. Now that the business has sold, Ms Marshall said she has more time to help out.
"It felt good to do it," she said. "There are alot of excited people and a few stressed staff."
Other volunteers like Kate Pensini have had years of experience with Ironman.
When Ms Pensini used to compete in the Ironman event, she also volunteered by assisting with the morning registrations.
"Just totally giving back to the sport," she said. "People get a lot out of it. It's just a nice vibe."
This year Ms Pensini will be spending her Ironman morning assisting at the weir section of the course before working the food tent in the afternoon.
"I think people just see what it brings to the town," she said. "A lot of enthusiasm and a lot of money.
"I think it's the biggest event in Port Macquarie by far."
2022 Ironman Australia champion Tim Van Berkel said it is definitely one of his favourite races on the triathlon calendar.
"Port Macquarie really puts it on for Ironman," he said.
The national champion said he ideally would love to continue in the sport for one more year, but will be seeing how Sunday goes.
"I'm kind of towards the back end of my career now, so I just really want to enjoy it. I'm just going to give it my best."
Brisbane's Kylie Simpson has made her first trip to Port Macquarie for this year's Ironman.
The 2021 Ironman Cairns and Ironman Western Australia champion said she can't wait to get out on the course.
"I've heard from many triathletes their love for this course, so I'm really excited to race here," she said.
"Everybody tells me Port Macquarie Ironman Australia has got fantastic crowd support, so I'm really looking forward to experiencing that."
Professional triathlete Sam Appleton now lives in Colarado, US, but has travelled to Port Macquarie to stay with his mum for the race.
"It feels great just to be be back here in Port Macquarie," he said.
I love the vibe here, the beaches, the town, the community so I'm looking forward to the race."
