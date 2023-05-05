Port Macquarie News
Volunteer army ready to keep Port Macquarie's Ironman 2023 running like clockwork

Emily Walker
Emily Walker
Updated May 8 2023 - 3:00pm, first published May 6 2023 - 4:00am
Volunteers Tahnee Plews, Sofia Williams, Melanie Marshall, Hayley Purkis, Abby Ostler and Lily Vinter-Forth are ready for a big weekend. Picture by Emily Walker
Hundreds of locals dressed in red are buzzing around Port Macquarie, doing their bit to ensure this year's Ironman Australia runs safely and smoothly.

