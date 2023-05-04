An arrest warrant has been issued for a Port Macquarie woman charged with a string of drugs and firearms offences after she failed to appear in court.
Jamie Lee Newnham, 23, is charged with offences relating to an illegal firearm and the cultivation of indoor hydroponic cannabis.
She has also been charged with "enhanced indoor cultivate prohibited plant - expose child".
Further charges of drug misuse and trafficking have also been added to the case against the 23-year-old.
Newnham was arrested on August 10, 2022 after a number of items were seized from two homes in Wauchope.
Those items included an unloaded sawn-off shotgun found under the bed in a main bedroom, gel guns, and a .303 rifle with a seated magazine concealed in a roll of carpet.
Newnham was granted bail on August 11, 2022 under conditions that she would live at her grandmother's home in Port Macquarie and not leave the residence without being accompanied. She was also required to report to police twice a week.
The case was mentioned in Port Macquarie Local Court before Magistrate Georgina Darcy on May 4.
The court heard that when police were conducting a bail compliance check on the 23-year-old on March 12, they discovered the accused was not present.
Newnham's grandmother cooperated with the police and invited officers inside the residence.
"She informed police that the accused was not home," Magistrate Darcy said. "She showed the police a text message from the accused which implied she would not be returning home."
The court heard police were called by Newnham's grandmother on March 14 at 8.50pm to advise the accused was not home.
"Ms Newnham then attended Port Macquarie Police Station on March 20 to report, she was issued a court attendance notice to appear the following day and she did not attend."
Newnham's grandmother attended court on May 4 and said she has "done everything" she can to assure Newnham follows her bail conditions. She said she hasn't seen her granddaughter in "weeks and weeks".
She applied to be discharged from her bail guarantor liability, which was granted by Magistrate Darcy.
"It appears to me on the basis of information that [Newnham's grandmother] has attempted to the best of her abilities to ensure Ms Newnham would attend court," Magistrate Darcy said.
Defence lawyer Angela Cheng has also been granted leave to withdraw from the case.
The warrant for breach of bail has now expired, however a new arrest warrant for Newnham has been issued by the court.
Newnham's co-accused Joel Mitchell Fowler, 31, did not appear before Magistrate Darcy on May 4, and was instead represented by his lawyer Matthew Lindeman.
Fowler was also arrested on August 10, 2022 following the search of two homes at Wauchope.
The court heard negotiations in the 31-year-old's case are currently taking place.
"Discussions are ongoing and I expect the [prosecution] will have instructions to go for another two weeks so that we can fully take the opportunity to perhaps resolve this in a shortened way," Mr Lindeman said.
The case has been adjourned to May 18.
Bail was not applied for and was formally refused.
