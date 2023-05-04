Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Court and Crime

Arrest warrant for Port Macquarie woman; grandmother says she's 'done everything' to get her to court

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated May 4 2023 - 11:23pm, first published 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the weapons siezed from a home in Wauchope. Pictures from file and NSW Police
One of the weapons siezed from a home in Wauchope. Pictures from file and NSW Police

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Port Macquarie woman charged with a string of drugs and firearms offences after she failed to appear in court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.