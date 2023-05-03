Donna Jackson has successfully navigated her way through the gruelling 226-kilometre Ironman Australia Port Macquarie course twice before.
But the 2023 event looms as the one with the most meaning for the Lake Cathie swimming instructor.
In 1999 she completed the event as a 30-year-old when it was the "cool thing to do" before she moved to Port Macquarie in 2016, completing her second race two years later.
The five years that followed - in particular when the pandemic took hold between 2020 and 2022 - saw the 55-year-old face some dark days where she made the decision not to work.
"I did struggle [over the last couple of years] because I couldn't work or I chose not to work because of the mandates," she admitted.
"They (the government) said if you're not vaccinated you couldn't do anything, but I wasn't going to ostracise people so if I couldn't take everyone, I'll take no-one.
"I felt so strongly about it that I didn't work, but then it made me depressed because I wasn't working."
If that wasn't difficult enough, the single mother admitted she lost friends over her decision.
"It was a hard time for everyone... sitting around waiting for the doors to open plays with your head," she said.
She also struggled with weight.
"I put on about 20 kilos," she said.
The self-confessed "outdoors person" said she struggled when she didn't have any clients to teach.
"I love teaching children how to swim and I love what I do. I feel like I create miracles out there," she said.
But the two-time Ironman finisher came out the other side when the world started to open back up again and when she accommodated an athlete ahead of last year's event, her return to the starting line began.
"[The inspiration] was to get fit, to lose weight and to get around other like-minded adults because I work with children," she said.
"I have two children and I work with children at home which means I don't get to 'adult' very often. To me, to go out and 'adult' would be to go down the pub, have a few drinks and that's not where I want to be."
After joining Port Macquarie Triathlon Club, Jackson's mindset changed and she wanted to be the person that provided inspiration and motivation.
"My motto is 'to finish is to win' and I like to set the example to my students that you don't have to come first to enjoy yourself," she said.
"You never say no, always take every opportunity because you might be able to spread a message to someone that needs it,"
"I'm no world-class athlete, but I'm not going to come last either I hope. My motto is to get across that finish line and have Pete Murray say 'Donna Jackson... you are an Ironman'. We all crave that."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.