A man has been taken to hospital suffering minor burns after a barbecue fire at a home in the Flynns Beach area.
Fire and Rescue, Mid North Coast Police and NSW Ambulance were called to a home on Allunga Avenue just after 12pm on Thursday, May 4.
A Fire and Rescue spokesperson said a male suffered minor burns at the residential property due to a barbecue catching fire.
The man was taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital by ambulance in a stable condition.
The fire has been contained, with a Fire and Rescue Hazmat unit also assisting at the scene.
