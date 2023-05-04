Port Macquarie News
Man taken to hospital following barbecue fire at Flynns beach, Port Macquarie

By Newsroom
Updated May 4 2023 - 11:16pm, first published 1:02pm
Fire and Rescue and police attended the scene on Allunga Avenue. Picture by Ruby Pascoe
A man has been taken to hospital suffering minor burns after a barbecue fire at a home in the Flynns Beach area.

