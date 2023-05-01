Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News
In Depth

'Exceptional year': flying fox numbers increase at Port Macquarie's Kooloonbung Creek camp

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated May 4 2023 - 11:19am, first published May 1 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council data shows there has been a substantial increase in the number of flying foxes at Port Macquarie's Kooloonbung Creek over the past few weeks. Picture by Liz Langdale.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council data shows there has been a substantial increase in the number of flying foxes at Port Macquarie's Kooloonbung Creek over the past few weeks. Picture by Liz Langdale.

A Port Macquarie-Hastings Council ecologist says the amount of flying foxes in Port Macquarie's Kooloonbung Creek have increased substantially over the past few weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.