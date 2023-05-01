A Port Macquarie-Hastings Council ecologist says the amount of flying foxes in Port Macquarie's Kooloonbung Creek have increased substantially over the past few weeks.
Byron Reynolds is involved in monitoring the numbers of flying foxes at the camp.
As of Friday, April 21 there were an estimated 100,000 flying foxes in the camp, including the vulnerable species Grey Headed Flying Fox (85,000), protected Little Red Flying Fox (15,000) and protected Black Flying Fox (2000).
The average amount of flying foxes in the camp, is less than 10,000. The numbers increase over the summer period, which coincides with the arrival of babies.
However, Mr Reynolds said the camp's numbers is not a population because all flying foxes are part of a national population.
"So while the numbers at Kooloonbung Creek have increased recently, there is no indication the national population has increased," he said.
Mr Reynolds said the national population is always on the move.
"Every camp (in relation to the flying fox numbers) changes each night," he said.
Mr Reynolds said the increase in occupancy at the camp is due to the prolific flowering of the broad-leaved paperbark within the reserve, in the Port Macquarie-Hastings and more broadly on the Mid North Coast.
This means the flying foxes have a plentiful food supply.
However, Mr Reynolds said the increase in numbers will be short lived due to the decline of flower growth on the broad-leaved paperbark, pink bloodwood and swamp mahogany through May.
Mr Reynolds said council acknowledges the impact that flying foxes have on residents who live close to the camp.
For the last four years staff have been assisting residents with subsidies to mitigate the impacts of living in close proximity to the more permanent area of the camp.
Subsidies include items like air conditioners for the most impacted people, sound proofing glass treatments for bedrooms, permanent outdoor covers and professional cleaning services.
The current higher than normal numbers and area of occupancy is causing impacts to many residents on both sides of Kooloonbung Creek.
"Many of these residents may not have been subject to these impacts before or not for several years," Mr Reynolds said.
Council will continue to work with residents to mitigate the impact of the animals, where possible.
FAWNA NSW, a local wildlife rescue and rehabilitation organisation, has also reported less flying foxes coming into their care.
"This has been the quietest year for a long time for flying-foxes coming into strife in FAWNA NSW's area," FAWNA NSW president Meredith Ryan said.
For the financial year of 2021-2022 there were a total of 229 bats and flying foxes which came into the service's care.
However, for the current year of 2022-2023 there have been a total of 137 bats and flying foxes across 10 months.
Ms Ryan echoed Mr Reynolds' reason as to why there might be less numbers coming into their care.
"Their food supply at the moment is plentiful," she said.
"They are less likely to go into back gardens to source fruit, where they get caught in nets and fencing, and injured as a result."
The region has also not been impacted by any extreme heat weather events, which can decimate the numbers of flying foxes.
According to NSW Department of Planning and Environment, during the 2019-20 summer over 72,000 grey-headed flying-foxes are estimated to have died in extreme heat events.
Ms Ryan said just because there are less numbers coming into their care, doesn't necessarily mean the species is thriving.
She said given how many natural weather events have occurred over the past few years, including flooding and bushfires, it's hard to quantify the impact on the animals.
Mr Reynolds said flying foxes are crucial to supporting the environment.
"They play a vital role in helping to pollinate native trees, including many species of eucalyptus and melaleuca," he said.
"Many of which are also important trees for koalas.
"Ensuring good pollination over large distances helps to maintain genetic diversity of our forests and a more resilient ecosystem."
The national population is monitored by the CSIRO and council staff contribute to this data by counting the camp at Kooloonbung Creek quarterly and at times of peak occupancy.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.