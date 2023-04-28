Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Business

Pharmacists Judy Plunkett and Karen Rees-Pikett hit out at shift to 60-day scripts

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
April 29 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Community pharmacist Judy Plunkett holds a report detailing medications out of stock. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
Community pharmacist Judy Plunkett holds a report detailing medications out of stock. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

The shift to 60-day scripts will be extremely detrimental to community pharmacy across Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.