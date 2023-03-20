Two Port Macquarie surf life saving clubs have barely three weeks to find an alternative facility where they can store an overflow of equipment.
For the last 50 years both clubs have utilised a section of the Marine Rescue boat shed on Buller Street, until they received an eviction notice a fortnight ago.
As a result, up to $50,000 worth of surf equipment will potentially have to find a new home unless Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, Marine Rescue NSW and the clubs can compromise.
Port Macquarie and Tacking Point surf club presidents Paula Stone and Mick Lang admit they were "blindsided" when informed of their eviction notice on March 7.
"We really have been blindsided," Stone said.
"We knew the lease was coming up for renewal and had sought to speak with council regarding the new lease.
"We knew there had been some issues with the previous lease and council said they were dealing with Marine Rescue and would be in touch.
"Council's understanding was that Marine Rescue would be in consultation with us regarding the conditions of the new lease and that wasn't done."
Stone said the clubs had been told the main reason for their eviction notice was due to Marine Rescue purchasing three new flood rescue boats which they wished to house at the shed.
But she questioned the legitimacy of the claim as the boat shed is located in a floodway which would make launching any boats in a flood situation difficult.
"When it's flooding you can't gain access to the sheds to launch the boats," she said.
"So is it fair to kick out two surf life saving clubs to house those boats which sit here collecting dust and only go out a couple of times a year?
"These flood rescue boats should be on high, dry land at the command post out on Central Road so they can easily be deployed to wherever they need to be."
Mr Lang said both clubs maintain they weren't consulted in relation to a new agreement which was struck between council and Marine Rescue.
"We've been in this facility for over 50 years and Port Macquarie were willed this ground by the Dick family," he said.
"Back then Port Macquarie surf club decided they would use this as a storage area and then Tacking Point came into existence in 1974 when Port Macquarie asked if they wanted to store gear.
"At the time both clubs had members in Marine Rescue and had a handshake agreement with the assistance of Rotary and Apex, they built a shed where they could house the sea rescue boat and their equipment."
Mr Lang questioned the timing of it all as both clubs are currently required to vacate 13 days before the end of the patrolling season.
"That weekend is Easter where both clubs will have members on patrol for whole public holidays," he said.
"It's also a month before Ironman where we use this area as the hub for water safety for over 1200 competitors."
With both clubs already "full to capacity" there doesn't appear to be a logical facility for them to move to.
"I don't know what we're going to do; our next step is to negotiate an extension of time to see whether council and Marine Rescue can find us an alternative facility to store our gear," Mr Lang said.
"In the meantime we're going to seek legal advice about the issuing of the license by council to Marine Rescue."
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council released a statement that said they had taken into consideration the needs of Marine Rescue and the current storage situation.
"Council has entered into a new licensing agreement with Marine Rescue NSW for the occupation of the Council-owned facility at Westport Park (11A Buller St) Port Macquarie which is located on a Crown Reserve," the statement read.
"In granting this new license council has taken into consideration the needs of the Volunteer Marine Rescue, the current storage situation, and the priority use of the property for emergency management purposes.
"This agreement supersedes a 20-year-old leasing arrangement with the same volunteer organisation. Under the previous arrangement, council understands that Port Macquarie and Tacking Point Surf clubs have stored surf craft on the reserve for many years, including many privately owned surf craft."
A Marine Rescue NSW spokesperson said as the licensee of the premises their storage needs had to be prioritised.
"If there is capacity to store essential emergency equipment for local surf life saving clubs that cannot be accommodated within the clubs' own storage facilities, we are happy to consider a request from the club's executive."
