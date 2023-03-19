He's already been courted by Sydney FC A-League Men's academy talent scouts and now Port Macquarie teenager Hudson Bell is off to Japan.
The 14-year-old has been selected in the Northern NSW Football under-14s squad who will head to Tokyo in April for a week-long tournament.
The Tokyo International Youth Cup offers high level, international competition and a chance for players to benchmark themselves against some of Asia's premier emerging talent.
Hudson could have also headed to England for football-related trials, but he stuck with Japan after fellow Mid North Coast teammates Cruz Tate-Whalley and Kit Harper (both Nabiac) were also selected.
"It's where you play against other people around the world in a tournament so it (Tokyo Youth Cup) will be a good experience," he said.
"I went to Singapore last year as well. It's for the more developed players and you get the opportunity to go onto other teams."
Football Mid North Coast technical director Larry Budgen said Sydney FC had been pleased with what they had seen from the young gun.
"Hudson's already done training sessions with them and he's been invited back again in the holidays so Sydney FC very much like his progress," he said.
The international tournament provided players with the opportunity to see how dedicated other countries are.
"It puts them in the spotlight of a lot of people. It's a good one, this one," Budgen said.
"Whether they're from Spain, Japan, south-east Asia and places like that... they'll have talent scouts."
The team fly out on April 28 before the tournament runs from May 2-5.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.