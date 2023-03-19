The scoreline didn't make for pretty reading in Port Macquarie's first match since their AFL North Coast premiership success last September.
But Magpies co-coach Kye Taylor was far from worried about a 15.11 (101) to 5.8 (38) pre-season trial loss to Killarney Vale Bombers at St Josephs Regional College on March 18.
The Bombers were last season's AFL Hunter Central Coast Black Diamond Cup premiers and Taylor was the first to admit the standards of both competitions are vastly different.
"The Black Diamond league is a long way ahead of our competition and we looked a very good side against them for most of the day," he said.
"They just got us in transition all day and cut us open through the middle and we just couldn't defend them on the counter-attack."
An undermanned Port Macquarie showed glimpses of form which took them to premiership glory, but the warm conditions ultimately took a toll.
The Magpies had up to 10 players who were either playing their first game of AFL or who hadn't picked up a Sherrin all pre-season.
Evergreen forward Jesse Schmidt was arguably their best while young gun Luke Hodoniczky was again impressive.
Taylor said the focus for the side would be on fitness and defending stoppages in the next four weeks before their premiership defence starts on April 22.
"Not disheartened at all," Taylor said.
"I was pretty proud of the boys because it was hot conditions, over 30 degrees and there was no breeze out where we played but that's what you get in pre-season.
"It's good to get run in the legs and come round one you know you should be right to run a game out."
"We haven't done a great deal of that (fitness) yet, that's what the next four weeks are going to look like trying to implement our zone and our structures.
"There were plenty of positives, but a few things to work on like our structures."
