Councillors have voted in support of the view to not freeze rates for the next financial year.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's CEO will now prepare a draft operational plan for the 2023-2024 financial year that incorporates the NSW rate peg increase for ordinary and special rates.
The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) set Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's 2023-24 rate peg at 4.7 per cent, taking population growth into account.
Councillors discussed the potential to freeze ordinary and special rates at the March 16 council meeting.
Cr Adam Roberts put forward a motion, that was ultimately lost, that would have seen the CEO prepare a draft operational plan that freezes rates, excluding the Town Centre Masterplan (TCMP) component of the Port Macquarie CBD ordinary business rate, at the 2022-2023 level.
His lapsed motion also included requesting a report addressing how the financial impact of the rate freeze could be mitigated.
"As part of the 2021 Local Government Elections for the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, Mayor Peta Pinson took a number of key priority items to the community," Cr Roberts said.
"A particular element of the Economic Recovery Strategy was to freeze general rates for the full elected term, which was, at the time just under three years."
Council had previously voted to freeze rates for the 2022-2023 financial year at 2021-2022 levels from July 1, 2022 to June 20, 2023.
"Promises made before an election should be kept," Cr Roberts said.
Mayor Peta Pinson spoke in support of the original motion.
"There have been aggressive rate hikes undertaken by the RBA and one thing people are talking about within our community is the cost of living," she said.
"We have a community that is in distress financially and that is going to continue."
Cr Lisa Intemann spoke against the motion and said she understands that "some people thought [freezing rates] was a good idea and ran for election on it".
"One year of a rate freeze was maybe manageable, but more than that is going to lead us into severe financial distress," she said.
Cr Rachel Sheppard also spoke against Cr Roberts' motion.
"Part of my issue with the original motion is I think that if our community had accurate information about the costs and benefits, we would be seeing something very different," she said.
"I think they would agree a rate freeze is not financially responsible."
Cr Sheppard said she believes the community would agree that a saving of $60 for the average ratepayer is not worth the cost to council delivering key infrastructure services.
"Council's core business is about delivering critical infrastructure. If we're not financially stable, we can't deliver that," she said.
"Freezing rates isn't consistent with the financial sustainability of our council."
Cr Sharon Griffiths agreed and said it would be "irresponsible" for councillors to support further rate freezes.
Crs Lauren Edwards and Nik Lipovac also didn't support Cr Roberts' motion.
"Our rate peg is going to be recommended at 4.7 per cent. We need it, we cannot deliver for the community without it," Cr Edwards said.
Cr Lipovac said at this time, no other council in NSW is considering a rate freeze.
Cr Danielle Maltman spoke in favour of the motion.
"We made a commitment for a three-year rate freeze and I wholeheartedly support that," she said.
"The community is calling out for assistance financially."
Following Cr Roberts' lapsed motion, Cr Sheppard moved her foreshadowed motion to request the CEO to prepare a draft operational plan for the next financial year that incorporates the NSW rate peg increase for ordinary and special rates.
The motion also included noting the impact on council rate income from a one-year rate freeze in the 2023-2024 financial year would be a reduction of approximately $2.6 million less revenue from ordinary rates during that year, with a cumulative impact across 10 years of approximately $32 million.
"Since we have clear information in front of us provided by subject matter experts, I think we can rely on [that information]," Cr Sheppard said.
"It's important we are focused on council's financial sustainability."
Cr Intemann agreed: "If we have a rate freeze, then there will be services for the community that will be cut."
Crs Pinson and Slade spoke against the motion and said businesses and the community are hurting financially.
The motion was carried five votes to four, with Crs Edwards, Griffiths, Intemann, Lipovac and Sheppard for and Crs Maltman, Pinson, Roberts and Slade against.
