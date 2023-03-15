Port Macquarie News
Candidates for the seat of Port Macquarie left shaken after heated Lake Cathie forum

By Sue Stephenson and Ruby Pascoe
Updated March 15 2023 - 9:34pm, first published 8:00pm
Greg Franks asks Max Burt to get to his question (left). Leslie Williams (LIB) and Peta Pinson (NAT) prepare to leave as tensions boilover

A fiery public forum at Lake Cathie has left candidates shaken, after degenerating into yelling and one man's refusal to leave the event.

