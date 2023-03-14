Port Macquarie News
Nurse the second in a week to be injured in incident with patient at Port Macquarie Base Hospital

Ruby Pascoe
Ruby Pascoe
Updated March 14 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 4:36pm
A nurse has been injured in an incident with a patient at Port Macquarie Base Hospital; the second in a week. File picture

The Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) is investigating the second incident at Port Macquarie Base Hospital between a patient and nurse in a week.

