A three-and-a-half year absence from the Spalding Waratah Basketball League men's competition will come to an end when Port Macquarie take to the court on Saturday night (March 18).
The association hopes the struggles of their 2016-2019 state league campaigns where they won just eight games (two in 2019, zero in 2018, five in 2017 and one in 2016) from 55 will soon become a fading memory.
Their new-look side in 2023 - headlined by American imports Andre McPhail and Andre Wolford - will aim to wind back the clock to 2015 when Port Macquarie won 11 matches to qualify for the finals.
In that year their season ended in a 59-57 defeat to Sutherland Sharks in the quarter-finals.
But it's not just the imports that have created an air of expectation around the club this year - there's a handy bunch of young guns willing to chip in and do their part.
Logan Myers and Caleb Prior might only be teenagers, but the confidence passed on from their American teammates might already be rubbing off.
They don't think the post-season is out of reach.
There isn't a single player left from the last time Port Macquarie played in the state-wide men's division one competition, but Myers and Prior are excited about what lies ahead.
"With our combination of youth, talent and chemistry with our team I think the sky is the limit. We want to take it one game at a time, but if we did have a goal it would be to make the play-offs," Prior said.
The key to achieving that goal is to win the majority of their games at the Port Macquarie Indoor Stadium - starting with back-to-back home matches against St George Saints on March 18 and 19.
Prior is aware of his standing in the club. He was once a junior player who looked up to the players that represented the association at the top level.
Now he's that player.
"To be in the men's level now and be a role model for those kids in the younger years is a pretty good opportunity," he said.
"We've been held to a high standard but the way we hold ourselves and perform out there I think we'll be ready."
Prior admitted the Americans - Andre McPhail and Andre Wolford - would be key additions who will provide the rest of the playing group with tips on how to get their games to the next level.
"On and off the court their experience and age will show and help lead us forward," he said.
Myers and Prior have been involved with the association since under-10s before they joined the representative program as under-12s.
Myers said the focus was on getting the club "back on track" after the challenges of the last five years which saw the old committee replaced with a new one.
"It's exciting; we're finally back competing for state again," he said.
"[But] there's definitely expectations [because] we're meant to be the best in the club so we've got to show it."
The March 18 and March 19 fixtures tip-off at 6pm and 11am respectively.
