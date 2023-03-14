Port Macquarie News
Man in his 90s taken to hospital after car crashes into property on Port Macquarie's Hastings River Drive

By Paul Jobber
Updated March 14 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 12:02pm
The car crossed several lanes and crashed through the fence of this house. Picture by Paul Jobber

A man in his 90s has been taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital with back injuries after the car he was driving crashed into a property on Hastings River Drive.

