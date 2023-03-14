A man in his 90s has been taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital with back injuries after the car he was driving crashed into a property on Hastings River Drive.
The accident happened around 11am Tuesday morning, March 14.
Witnesses said the Volvo sedan the man was driving, failed to give way at Garden Crescent.
It then careered across four lanes of traffic on Hastings River Drive before crashing through the front fence of a house on the other side of the road.
The car stopped just short of hitting the residence.
"I just heard a BAAAAAANG and then some smoke," a witness said. "They're really, really lucky.
"I don't know how they haven't taken anyone else out. If there had have been trucks going down the road they probably wouldn't be here."
The accident comes just a week after a vehicle driven by a young woman crashed into a house on Lighthouse Beach Road.
