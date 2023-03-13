Hastings support services and agencies have joined a community drive to buy a Camden Haven motel for the region's growing number of homeless.
At least 175 people were in the room at Laurieton United Services Club (LUSC) on March 9, when Community at 3 launched its fundraising drive to buy an old motel to serve as transitional accommodation.
As Port Macquarie-Hastings Mayor Peta Pinson said, "that's more than attend a council meeting."
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams also attended the launch.
But the night was not about politics. It was about the dozens of people who were sleeping in cars that night, or couch surfing, or camping in bushland.
The charity's Transitional Accommodation Project has been five years in the making, with most in the community supportive of plans to convert the former Country Pines Motel at 146 Ocean Drive, Kew, into short-term residences.
"It will definitely happen," Mrs Williams said.
The night included activities aimed at generating fundraising ideas while LUSC donated $5000 on the spot to kick-off the drive.
Some however, are concerned about the motel being near childcare centres and schools, or near their own homes, and attended the launch to seek more information.
Earlier that day, at the proposed transitional accommodation site, vice chair of Community at 3 Brian Giles-Browne, said purchasing and fitting out the property would cost approximately $3 million.
"It's not on the open market. It's not up for public sale," Mr Giles-Browne said. "But the owners have expressed an interest in giving us an option, which is just wonderful."
There are 10 motel rooms, some being used for storage, an old tennis court, an empty pool, rusty childrens play equipment, and grounds that are lush, well-kept and shaded.
"We'll have hopefully 20 cabins down the back. We've got this beautiful house, it's got some lovely office space.
"So, we'll be letting all of our partner agencies use the office space to help support our clients in whatever way that is needed.
"It is not a homeless shelter. This is just for people who are doing it tough... through no fault of their own."
There are plans for security and an on-site manager with no drinking, no drugs, and no gambling a condition of staying.
Mr Giles-Browne said the aim is to provide a "wraparound service".
"It's a really nice way of saying we're trying to look after the whole person... to help them self-determine their life.
"What we're looking at is providing three months accommodation for people who have found themselves homeless for whatever reason, to get their lives back on track.
"[If they have] domestic violence issues, housing issues, if it's a money issue, health issue or marriage breakup, it gives them three months in a safe place to get their life back on track.
"And we will do everything we can to help find them accommodation in that period of time. So it's a transitional time in people's lives, hopefully a transition that will lead to something better."
Mr Giles-Browne said it is hard to know the true extent of the homelessness crisis in the Camden Haven.
"We run a barbecue every Wednesday afternoon underneath LUSC. We gather between 30 - 60 people," he said.
"Other agencies come to our barbecue [to help] their clients. For instance, Orange Sky comes down so the homeless get a chance to wash their clothes; we have legal services come down... we've got housing coming down. Liberty comes down [to help those affected by] domestic violence.
"But, these are just the people that come to us."
Community at 3 is also aware of the "hidden" homeless. These are people who might be couch-surfing, living in people's backgrounds or camping in tents.
Philanthropists, government agencies, churches and charities, are all committed to helping the project succeed and to ensuring ongoing operating costs are covered.
"But we need our community to support us," Mr Giles-Browne said. "With our community behind us, we can do anything.
"As an example of that, a couple of months ago, out of the blue, we received a cheque for $100,000 from a local business, towards the project."
But Community at 3 is not just asking for money. The drive is also about identifying who can contribute in kind. These could be gardeners, builders, painters and so on.
Ultimately, short-term solutions must turn into sustainable and affordable housing.
"At the end of the day, we've got market forces at play. If I buy an investment property, obviously I want to maximise my returns on that. If I want to have a holiday house, I'd want it to be okay.
"But socially, it's killing us. How do we change society's way of thinking with regard to property ownership and renting? Because at the end of the day, it's endemic.
"It is going to have to be a forced governmental change."
