Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Community drive launched to buy Camden Haven motel for region's homeless

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated March 14 2023 - 10:29am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The motel earmarked for purchase (left), Community at 3 Chair Theo Hazelgrove speaking at the fundraising launch (top right) and LUSC's Rob Dwyer leading a brainstorming session (bottom right, at centre). Pictures by Sue Stephenson and supplied

Hastings support services and agencies have joined a community drive to buy a Camden Haven motel for the region's growing number of homeless.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.