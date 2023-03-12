Port Macquarie has been one of the first stops in a travelling campaign to raise awarneness of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
Uluru Dialogue representatives Geoff Scott and Roy Ah-See are visiting regions across NSW throughout March and April to liaise with Indigenous leaders and to educate communities on what it means to have a First Nations Voice enshrined in the Australian Constitution.
The Voice is intended to be an independent, representative body, which will advise the Australian Parliament and government of the day on the views of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples on matters that affect them.
Australians will have a say on its inclusion in the constitution in a referendum to be held later this year.
The meeting in Port Macquarie was with representatives of the Mid North Coast Region of the NSW Aboriginal Land Council.
It was an open open conversation about the Voice and how it will lead to better outcomes and on-the-ground change for Indigenous communities.
Wiradjuri man Geoff Scott said it was a productive conversation.
"It's our priority to have these conversations in [the] community to talk about how the Voice will create better outcomes for First Peoples, in a really practical and meaningful way."
Roy Ah-See, who is also a Wiradjuri man, said discussions with community leaders are important.
"We want to bring everyone along this journey and make sure everyone has access to reliable information about how the Voice will improve lives," he said.
Port Macquarie was the second stop after Dubbo, with more stops around the Mid-North Coast planned in the coming weeks.
