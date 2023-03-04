Camden Haven resident Ali Challinor says the Laurieton community has become a lot more accepting of all people and their identities.
Ali first spoke to the Camden Haven Courier in March 2022, to open up about her personal story of becoming a transgender woman.
Since then, she's been working to foster acceptance for the LGBTIQ+ community on the Mid North Coast.
Ali and her partner Karina said when they first moved to the area, people would stop and stare when they walked down the street.
"Now they stop and say hello," Ali said.
"It's nice for it to change so much."
Ali is part of a volunteer committee which is organising the Rainbow on the River, a Mardi Gras event in Laurieton.
Ali said everyone is welcome, whether they are part of the LGBTIQ+ community or not.
"I'm looking forward to it," she said.
The Rainbow on the River is on Saturday, October 28 at Seymour Street, Laurieton.
There will be music, a parade, food and dancing.
The committee has organised and hosted two dance party fundraisers for the upcoming event. There will be another dance fundraiser on April 8 at the Laurieton United Services Club.
Ali said the fundraisers have been very successful and she thanked local businesses for their support.
Ali's partner Karina said people are so happy they can attend an event, feel safe and not be judged.
Ali is proud of what she and others have achieved over the time they've been organising Rainbow on the River.
"This town has changed," she said.
Ali is still in contact with her three children and they are all very supportive of her.
Ali's children no longer call her Dad, just Ali.
They celebrate Ali Day instead of Mother's Day or Father's Day.
"They send me a card and flowers," Ali said.
The Rainbow on the River committee is organising a Transgender Clothing Swap in partnership with Out, Loud and Proud Port Macquarie on April 2.
The event is being organised to celebrate the Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31.
Ali said clothing helps people feel free to express their identity.
"It's made a big difference to me," she said.
"When I used to wear male clothing I would shut down."
The event is by invitation only. If people are interested they can contact Rainbow on River via admin@rainbowontheriver.com.au
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.