Kayle Enfield hopes his round-of-32 finish at the Great Lakes Pro can help propel him towards the world surf tour, but he also knows it won't be easy.
Now the 18-year-old's school commitments are over, Enfield felt the timing was right to give it all he's got over the next two to three years.
"World tour is the plan; that's the end goal for me. Everything I do is to try and aim for that," he said.
"It's going to be really, really tough but if I never try then I'll never know so I think it's about pushing as hard as I can, giving it everything I have and seeing where it all ends up."
While Enfield is still quite young by world surf tour standards he admitted it was now or never.
He must achieve a top 10 result on the Qualifying Series he currently competes in and should he achieve that, a top 10 result must follow in the Challenger Series which would then allow for world tour qualification.
"I hadn't really been sure if I was going to do it (world tour) and if that was something I wanted to do for the rest of my life," he said.
"But after the Great Lakes Pro and the support I received from the community and everyone around me after it, I felt I may as well give it a go, try my hardest and see where it takes me."
Anything less than a top 10 finish in the upcoming tour events will bring an end to his quest of ultimately becoming a professional.
It's now cut-throat.
"There's really a few steps to it, but the start of the next season is where you go as hard as you can and hopefully make that top 10 to progress into the next challenger series," Enfield said.
"Once you're there it's really about honing your skills, getting through the rounds and improving on every single heat and learning from the experiences that come along with it and enjoying it.
"I'm excited about it."
Growing up within reach of a surfboard every day meant Enfield was always going to have an interest in the sport.
When you throw in the family's surf coaching business, a world tour pursuit would be a logical progression.
The teenager, however, admitted being held back at a young age from competitions had ultimately proved beneficial.
"I think was a blessing just so I could develop my surfing more and then really come at everything with a full-on attitude instead of burning out earlier," he said.
"Turning professional and trying to make that leap was something that I was kind of toing and froing with just because of the amount of sacrifice and the amount of hard work that comes with it."
He felt now is the time to "give it a crack" and there will be sacrifices that have to be made.
"It's not a cheap process at all and a lot of people think you travel and get to surf every day in these epic spots and while that's a part of it, it's definitely not the be-all and end-all," he said.
"There's a lot of accommodation, a lot of travel, a lot of fuel and the entries into these competitions are a fair few hundred dollars each and then it's elimination straight from the start."
There is one thing for certain - the Port Macquarie prodigy has no intentions of living with regret or leaving any stone unturned.
"If I can get my seeding up this year then the start of next season is definitely going to be where it counts and where I can make that jump into the next league," he said.
"The more experience you have competing against those top guys the closer you get to them, the more you start to beat them and the more you progress further into these comps."
