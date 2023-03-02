Port Macquarie News

Work continues on Livvi's Place at Westport Park, Port Macquarie

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
March 3 2023 - 10:00am
Work is continuing to establish a water park at Livvi's Place, Westport Park (bottom). Concept plan view of Livvi's Place facing north-west (top). Picture: Port Macquarie-Hastings Council

Work to establish a water play area at Livvi's Place, Westport Park is due to be completed by early April, says a Port Macquarie-Hastings Council spokesperson

Senior Journalist

