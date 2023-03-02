Work to establish a water play area at Livvi's Place, Westport Park is due to be completed by early April, says a Port Macquarie-Hastings Council spokesperson
The water park area is being built next to the existing Port Macquarie park.
The Port Macquarie-Hastings Council project is an investment of $1.1million, funded by the NSW Government as a part of the NSW Public Spaces Legacy Program.
The upgrade was initially due to be completed by March, 2023.
The council spokesperson said all ground works have been completed, and 40 per cent of the concrete footpaths.
Over the next two weeks, workers will start the concrete pours for the splash pad and surrounding footpaths.
A pump room shed, picnic table shelter and soft landscaping will also be established.
"Following that, we will install the play equipment, street furniture and shade sails," the council spokesperson said.
"A final safety inspection will be conducted to ensure it's ready for public use."
Port Macquarie resident Fran Mitchell said she can't wait to take her granddaughters to play after the work to establish Livvi's Place as a water park is complete.
Fran grew up in Port Macquarie, before moving to Canberra and then returning to the town.
She's got two granddaughters and said the water park will be fantastic.
All of Fran's children grew up in Port Macquarie and she said developments are essential to service the growing population.
"We need it, given the amount of people who are coming here," she said.
"We have to accommodate them."
Council plans show the development is an expansion on the existing playground and will include water play, new play experiences, shade, picnic shelter, connecting paths and landscaping.
