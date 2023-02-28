What started off as a school assessment task will end with hundreds of runners proudly displaying their merchandise when they cross the Port Macquarie Running Festival finish line on March 5.
A collaboration between the event through director Kevin Chilvers and St Columba Anglican School will see some of year 12 student Kyle van Gemert's designs on show not only at Port Macquarie, but at other upcoming running events.
The teenager designed six medals and two shirts which all entrants into this weekend's event will receive with the well-renowned Norfolk Pines, lighthouse and fig tree on Town Green all featuring.
"It's going to be pretty epic to see everyone walking around town wearing something I made," Kyle said.
"It's been a year in the making after I designed it on my computer and then sketched it out so it's a big achievement personally."
His designs started off as the Flynns Beach lifeguard tower originally before his creative juices started to really flow.
"I thought 'what are more remarkable landmarks in Port Macquarie', ones that give you the 'we're in Port Macquarie' feel," he said.
And while he has designed six in total, the medal for the Treble Breakwall Buster is the one he's most proud of as it features all his designs in one.
"The task was really fun, was a real experience and was really valuable so it was cool to have a real client, but it was a fun task to work on."
Chilvers said the event has received "great support" from volunteer groups like Marine Rescue, Flamin' Dragons, Mrs York's Garden, Rotary, Can Too and local running groups over the years.
But they wanted to go a step further in 2023 and hope to continue to do so in coming years through connections with the South West Rocks and Forster running festivals.
"We always scratch our heads thinking about what we are producing for our race merchandise because our merchandise is so important to our runners," Chilvers said.
"The opportunity is there for other schools to now get involved in the future."
Chilvers said the design for the shirt was a pointer to Port Macquarie's often clear blue sky while the sun also represents Windmill Hill.
"We've got this clean shirt people will be really proud to wear locally and it will promote Port Macquarie even more when people go back home," he said.
"The designs are just fantastic."
SCAS secondary technology teacher Gemma Rainger said the task for the students was to design two of the series' of five medals.
"The challenge for the students is to realise the authenticity of the project where they're working with a real client and designing something that's going to be on the neck of hundreds of runners each year," she said.
"We've learned a lot from the process and how quite a lot of themes are possible that celebrate Port Macquarie, celebrate running and capture the essence of what RunFest is."
