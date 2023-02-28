Port Macquarie News

St Columba Anglican School student Kyle van Gemert designs 2023 Port Macquarie Running Festival merchandise

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated February 28 2023 - 11:21pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Columba Anglican School student Kyle van Gemert with one of the six medals he designed for the 2023 Port Macquarie Running Festival. Picture by Paul Jobber

What started off as a school assessment task will end with hundreds of runners proudly displaying their merchandise when they cross the Port Macquarie Running Festival finish line on March 5.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.