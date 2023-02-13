Tenants will shortly move into a new 16-unit social housing development in Port Macquarie.
The $5.8 million project on the corner of Gore and Edwards streets boosts the social housing supply with 10 two-bedroom and six one-bedroom units for people in need.
Two of the units are adaptable for residents with restricted mobility.
The Port Macquarie project follows the recent completion of 12 social housing apartments in Wauchope.
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams said the delivery of the Gore/Edwards streets development was a welcome addition to the region, supporting the less mobile tenant base including elderly residents and people with a disability.
She said the site had ample parking and was in a quiet location.
"I think what's really exciting is we transformed four existing quite aged assets into 16 new beautiful townhouses ready to be occupied," Mrs Williams said.
Community Housing Limited will manage the new complex.
Community Housing Limited NSW state manager Megan Davidson said the Mid North Coast private rental market vacancy rates were at the lowest they had ever been, so it was imperative to continue to increase the social housing supply.
Four fibro houses were demolished to make way for the 16 contemporary units in Port Macquarie.
Ms Davidson said increasing the yield helped to reduce the number of people on the waiting list.
She said the average wait time for social housing on the Mid North Coast was between five to 10-plus years.
Social housing is secure and affordable rental accommodation for people on low incomes with housing needs.
Lahey Constructions built the Gore/Edwards streets development for the NSW Land and Housing Corporation.
Lahey Constructions project manager Bernard Pociask said the construction firm had a long and proud history working with NSW Land and Housing Corporation.
He said the standard of the Port Macquarie development's finishes and specifications will be good for the tenants.
Meanwhile, the state government is continuing to plan for a redevelopment on NSW Land and Housing Corporation-owned sites bounded by Grant Street, Mowle Street, Gordon Street and Church Street.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
