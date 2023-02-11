Port Macquarie News

Community bands together to support local charity's quest to house 100 of the Hastings' homeless

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
February 11 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Camden Haven Community at 3 has announced they will be holding the official launch of the Transitional Accommodation Project on March 9. Picture of the group's weekly and free barbeque behind Laurieton United Services club, supplied

Staffan Andler thought Camden Haven Community at 3 chairperson Theo Hazelgrove "was dreaming" when he first heard the local charity wanted to purchase accommodation to help eliminate homelessness in the area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.