Staffan Andler thought Camden Haven Community at 3 chairperson Theo Hazelgrove "was dreaming" when he first heard the local charity wanted to purchase accommodation to help eliminate homelessness in the area.
"He first brought up the idea a year or so ago and at first I just didn't think it would be possible," he said.
Now, the Kew Corner Store owner thinks the idea is "a dream that can come true" as the charity prepares for the official launch of the Transitional Accommodation Project with the support of the community and businesses.
Camden Haven Community at 3 announced their intention to acquire emergency accommodation for people in August last year.
The not-for-profit charity has located a suitable motel in Laurieton and has brought the plans before Port Macquarie-Hastings Council and the state government for approval.
Mr Hazelgrove said the not-for-profit charity, who helps people who are homeless, lonely or in financial difficulty, has had an "overwhelming" amount of support for the idea and they are now in a position to officially launch the drive of the Transitional Accommodation Project.
"We have received a lot of support from the community and now we want everyone's ideas on how we should move forward with this project," Mr Hazelgrove said.
The launch will take place on Thursday, March 9, at Laurieton United Services Club from 5pm. Attendees will include Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams, Port Macquarie-Hastings mayor Peta Pinson, as well as other government officials, local businesses and members of the general public.
Mr Andler has been one of the local charity's biggest supporters since the group started seven years ago and has no plans of stopping anytime soon as he partners with the charity for the official launch.
"We're privileged to be in a position where we can be involved in the project and help the charity in any way we can," he said.
"This project, it's a big task, and there's a lot of dedicated and passionate people working behind the scenes to get this accommodation up and running."
The Hastings Co-op is also partnering with the charity to help launch the project, along with Laurieton United Services Club.
Hastings Co-op business and community development manager, Tim Walker, said he was on board with the project as soon as he heard about it.
"Staffan from Kew Corner Store introduced me to Theo about 12 months ago and he explained what the group was trying to do, and I just fell totally in love with it," he said.
"It was amazing to see a small group try and get something as large as this off the ground, and I knew I wanted to help."
Mr Walker said he is using his background in events and marketing and business to help Camden Haven Community at 3 coordinate the official launch.
"So far we are only endorsing the project, and I have had a number of meetings now with the group to see what I can do to help," he said.
"At the moment I am just investing my time in trying to help them get things in order so it can reach a wider audience and gain even more support."
Mr Walker has also organised a special guest to speak at the official launch.
"I've invited the chairperson of Hunter Homeless Connect, Michelle Faithful, to come along to the launch," he said.
"Hunter Homeless Connect is a Newcastle-based organisation that helps the homeless of the Newcastle and the Hunter Valley.
"[Michelle] is also the Newcastle 2020 Citizen of the Year and the events manager for Home in Place which is another social housing provider, so I think it will be good to hear about her experience.
"I know we're not at the same level as Newcastle, but we are sort of heading that way in some regards."
Laurieton United Services Club general manager Robert Dwyer said he is proud to see the community come together to support the project.
"I would say we're blown away by the support from the community but not surprised," he said. "The club has been here since the group's inception so to see it grow into what it is today and take on a task as big as this is just incredible.
"It's a big effort from everybody and it's going to take a lot more to see this project through to fruition."
Mr Hazelgrove said the community's support is instrumental in making this project a reality.
"The emergency accommodation will benefit a lot of people in the community. We hope to get as many people as we can to the official launch."
If you would like to attend the official launch for the Transitional Accommodation Project at Laurieton United Services Club on March 9, please email Brian Giles-Browne at donbri23@hotmail.com.au to RSVP by March 2.
