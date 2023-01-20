Port Macquarie News

Wauchope's public housing project complete; 12 units ready to occupy

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated January 20 2023 - 6:40pm, first published 5:00pm
The new $3.7 million social housing on Hastings Street, Wauchope, have been completed and are ready for tenants. Picture by Emily Walker.

The completion of the $3.7 million Wauchope social housing project was announced Thursday, January 20, with 12 units ready to occupy.

