Port Macquarie resident Robert Barlin knows what it's like to receive a shock diagnosis of skin cancer.
Tragically Robert is one of four siblings who have all been diagnosed with different types of cancer.
His eldest brother Brian passed away suddenly from bladder cancer.
Another brother Warren was diagnosed with blood cancer (Multiple Myeloma) about 12 years ago.
"He continues to benefit from medical breakthroughs which are constantly being made," Robert said.
It's why Robert and his brother Keith, who has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, are going to participate in the March 2023 Shitbox Rally.
All proceeds raised from the event go to the Cancer Council and help funds research.
The brothers also urge people to get checked by their doctor.
"Early diagnosis is so important," Keith said.
Robert and Keith will drive a 2003 Toyota Avalon Advantage from Rockhampton to Hobart for the rally in March.
Keith and Robert hope they don't break down during the event.
"I hope we've got it in reasonably reliable condition, but you just never know when you're travelling over rough dirt roads for 400km or 500km a day," Robert said.
Robert said there's an awards ceremony at the end of the day for teams whose cars didn't make it.
Robert also participated in the Spring 2021 Shitbox Rally in March 2022.
However, it's Keith's first time in the event.
"It took no convincing at all," Keith said.
"I was very keen."
Robert said cancers of all forms continue to take those near and dear to people.
"Anything we can do to help discover treatments and cures for these diseases will benefit all of us.
"All donations will help."
Teams participating in the rally are required to raise a minimum of $5000.
Keith and Robert are aiming to raise over $10,000.
To make a donation to support the cause, visit The Bad Barlin Boys' donation page via summer2023.shitboxrally.com.au/the-bad-barlin-boys
Shitbox Rally is the largest community lead fundraiser for the Cancer Council in Australia and is now in its 13th year.
