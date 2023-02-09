Port Macquarie News
Watch

American imports Andre McPhail and Andre Wolford to join Port Macquarie Dolphins

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
February 10 2023 - 9:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two American imports will lead Port Macquarie Dolphins into clear water when they start their men's 2023 Waratah State League basketball campaign next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.