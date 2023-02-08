Port Macquarie News

New grad nurses welcomed as Minister for Regional Health acknowledges 'workforce challenges'

New graduate nurses Breanna Cox, Bec Baxter and Mackenzie Clarke at Port Macquarie Base Hospital. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

Almost 70 new graduate nurses and midwives have joined the Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) to help boost workforce numbers.

