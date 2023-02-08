New grad nurses welcomed as Minister for Regional Health acknowledges 'workforce challenges'

Almost 70 new graduate nurses and midwives have joined the Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) to help boost workforce numbers.
RN Mackenzie Clarke has just spent her first week on the ICU ward at Port Macquarie Base Hospital and said the experience has been "amazing".
"It's very different now being an RN in ICU and I'm just taking every day as it comes," she said. "I always have the support when I need it."
Ms Clarke said she originally wanted to become a doctor.
"When I was a patient here, I realised doctors don't do half as much as what I wanted to do," she said. "Nurses get to do all the cool stuff."
RN Breanna Cox has spent the past three weeks on the wards at Port Macquarie Base Hospital and said she always wanted to become a nurse.
"My educators have encouraged me to keep going and have been really supportive," she said.
"I'm really excited to see where the future will take me."
For RN Bec Baxter, she started as an enrolled nurse at Tamworth Hospital before she was encouraged to become an RN.
She is now a new graduate at Port Macquarie Base Hospital and working on the pediatrics ward.
"I never thought I could go to uni. It was a big step for me," she said.
"It's very rewarding to be here and to be working in pediatrics."
Across Port Macquarie Base Hospital, Kempsey District Hospital and Wauchope Hospital there are 51 new nurse graduates.
There are also six new graduate midwives at Port Macquarie Base Hospital and nine RNs in the mental health sector at Kempsey and Port Macquarie.
NSW Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor visited Port Macquarie Base Hospital on Wednesday, February 8 to welcome the new graduates to the workforce.
The Nationals candidate for the seat of Port Macquarie Peta Pinson also visited the hospital to meet with Minister Taylor.
Mrs Taylor said while it's the "biggest intake of new graduates we've seen", she acknowledged the staff shortages and workload issues the health sector is facing.
"We know we've had some real challenges with the health workforce and to see this new batch of nurses coming through is really terrific," she said.
"It would be disingenuous of me not to say the system has been under incredible pressure the last few years."
Mrs Taylor said there isn't just one solution to fix the problem.
"We've had the biggest injection into incentive schemes that we've seen in the NSW Health system," she said. "Almost three quarters of a billion dollars to be able to incentivise those really hard to fill positions."
Mrs Taylor said the government has also increased the number of nurse educators and nurse practitioners in hospitals.
"These positions are for people who no longer want to do full-time work on the wards and they can consider working as a nurse educator because that's the sort of people these new graduates need," she said.
"We need to make sure that we can fill the rosters and fill the shifts so we're not putting people under undue pressure."
When the call went out for new graduate nurses to apply for positions at our local hospitals, president of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) Port Macquarie Base Hospital branch Mark Brennan said it's getting more difficult to retain more senior staff.
"You need educators to teach new grads and at the moment we are so short staffed on the wards that the educators are being pulled out of their educational job and being put on the floor to take a patient load," he said.
