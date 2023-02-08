Supporters of Port Macquarie's Save Our Breakwall campaign have been offered a glimmer of hope in their battle to stop the replacement of a 600 metre section of the iconic rock structure.
Tenders for the $5 million Transport for NSW (TfNSW) project closed on February 1, but speaking in Kempsey on Wednesday February 8, Deputy Premier Paul Toole confirmed that the planned upgrade must first pass an internal engineering review before contracts can be awarded.
It will be the third government-funded review of the southern breakwall following separate engineering reports delivered by Manly Hydraulics and Royal Haskoning DHV.
TfNSW says both reports confirm the need for an upgrade, along with the widening of the footpath. Breakwall advocates disagree.
On the same day as Mr Toole's comments, leading coastal engineer Angus Gordon arrived in Port Macquarie to conduct his own structural review.
Mr Gordon was invited by Save Our Breakwall campaigner Damian King, who fears the proposed upgrade will ruin the breakwall's famous surf break. (A separate story with Mr Gordon will follow on February 9.)
Peta Pinson, who is the National Party candidate for the seat of Port Macquarie and Mayor of Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, urged Mr Toole to intervene in the project when he attended a public rally near the breakwall head, on December 10.
"I really have to pull out all the stops in my leadership role to do all I can to ensure that this project does not go forward without absolute certainty that it's required," she told the Port News.
"There is too much at stake"
TfNSW however, says the internal review is an "entirely normal process" and that the upgrade will still go ahead.
It's statement provided to the Port News reads:
"The Maritime Infrastructure Delivery Office (MIDO) is currently assessing all tender responses.
"There is no pause in the Breakwall Project process. The independent internal engineering review and the Breakwall Project process will proceed concurrently.
"The Port Macquarie Breakwall Project will go ahead as planned."
