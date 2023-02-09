Motorists are set to benefit from an upgrade to a section of Pacific Drive with government funding locked in.
NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway has announced $2.3 million to improve a 1.2 kilometre stretch of Pacific Drive from Flynns Beach to Gordon Street.
The funding, announced in Port Macquarie on Thursday, February 9, is under round four of the state government's Fixing Local Roads Program.
Residents across 78 regional communities in NSW can look forward to a better trip on the roads they use every day thanks to an almost $140 million investment from the program.
It takes the total number of projects funded under Fixing Local Roads to 577.
The program enables councils to accelerate upgrades and maintenance on local road networks.
Mr Farraway said the Pacific Drive project would involve re-sheeting, heavy patching and repairing some of the worn parts at the road's soft edges and soft spots, and new line marking.
"This is an important road that locals use every day and let's get it up to scratch, let's give it some TLC and let's make sure we are investing in the roads locals here in Port Macquarie use every day," he said.
Mr Farraway said the council identified Pacific Drive as a priority road for upgrading and they had prioritised it with government.
Mayor Peta Pinson, who is also the National Party's candidate for Port Macquarie, attended the funding announcement.
Cr Pinson said the stretch of road was in poor condition for an arterial road.
"For me as mayor, I think this [project] sends a very strong message to our community that our focus is fixed on delivery of core services and there is no more important core service than the upgrade of our roads and our road network in the local government area," she said.
"Given the hierarchy this roads sits in as a connector to our beaches, not only is this great for locals but tourists as well."
Cr Pinson said the Pacific Drive project was prioritised off the back of community voices after the Kennedy Drive upgrade.
"We are here to say you asked for it, you've got it," she said.
Port Macquarie MP and Liberal Party candidate for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams was invited to the funding announcement but had prior commitments.
