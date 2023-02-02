Port Macquarie News
Watch

Jamie Ferguson plays his part as NSW under-15s win bronze at national indoor hockey championships

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
February 2 2023 - 12:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie's Jamie Ferguson was a key player as NSW claimed bronze at the national under-15 indoor hockey titles. Picture by Paul Jobber

With five minutes to go at the Australian Indoor Hockey Championships in Brisbane, New South Wales and Victoria were locked at 4-all with an under-15 boys bronze medal on the line.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.