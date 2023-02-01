Nearby businesses are calling for a solution to the "appalling state" of a Port Macquarie CBD road.
More than 20 business representatives have added supporting signatures to a letter sent to Port Macquarie-Hastings Council about the state of Hayward Street, which runs near Kooloonbung Creek towards the Buller Street footbridge.
They requested that the road, which is scattered with potholes, be immediately patched and a plan developed to replace the stretch in the immediate future.
A council spokesperson, in a response to The Port News, said the council had listed Hayward Street for potential resurfacing, however there was no defined program or date yet for when these works will start.
Palm Court Motor Inn owners Ian Francis and Lynne Johnson want to see a timely end to the road's poor condition.
Mr Francis said the Hayward Street stretch was "appalling and unsafe".
He said cars veered off the road or crossed to the wrong side to avoid the potholes, and they also drove across the new landscaping.
The landscaping is part of the recently completed Bicentennial Walkway project.
Mr Francis describes the Hayward Street stretch as the worst CBD road in Port Macquarie.
The road runs behind businesses on the creek side of Short Street.
King of the Pack manager Ray Kelsey agreed the road was in a terrible state.
"It's a wonder you don't break your ankle walking around the corner [to the businesses]," he said.
Gourmand Ingredients co-owner John Green would like speed bumps added as part of the solution.
Mr Green said the state of the road was "absolutely shocking", and the road attracted a lot of traffic and trucks.
Mike's Tax and Accounting owner Tanya Brunner said the Bicentennial Walkway works were absolutely beautiful. That has a knock-on effect with more people using the area.
"We are getting so many more people there and the road is just atrocious," she said.
Mrs Brunner said Hayward Street was getting worse by the day with the rain.
Julie Dunn, from aged and disability support community care provider Just Better Care, described the Hayward Street stretch as "dangerous and appalling".
"You feel like your car will never come out of the potholes," she said.
Ms Dunn said she had seen some near misses with the traffic.
Summerland Health owners Dr Brendan Hoey and Lilly Hoey support the push to fix the road.
"I think you could swim in those potholes," Mrs Hoey said.
Dr Hoey said the potholes were no good for cars' suspension systems.
"In terms of quality of road, it's among the worst in Port," he said.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
