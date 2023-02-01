Port Macquarie News

'Worst CBD road': potholes in Hayward Street, Port Macquarie prompt call for action

Summerland Health owners Dr Brendan Hoey and Lilly Hoey, Palm Court Motor Inn co-owner Lynn Johnson and Mike's Tax and Accounting owner Tanya Brunner inspect potholes in Hayward Street. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Nearby businesses are calling for a solution to the "appalling state" of a Port Macquarie CBD road.

