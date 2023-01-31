The dates have been set for New Zealand Warriors star Josh Curran to appear in Port Macquarie court over an alleged assault at the Altitude nightclub.
The hearing has been set down for two days; June 26 and June 27, 2023.
Curran, 23, is charged with reckless grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and larceny, following an incident on NRL Grand Final Day, October 2, 2022.
Court documents show that Curran allegedly assaulted a male patron at the licensed premises on William Street between 3am and 3.30am on October 2, causing the victim grievous bodily harm.
It is also alleged Curran stole the victim's phone worth $1700 during the assault.
The 23-year-old has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The case was mentioned in Port Macquarie Local Court on February 1.
Curran was excused from appearing, with Simon Long from McGirr & Associates attending via audio visual link on his behalf.
Mr Long confirmed the defence had received the police brief of evidence.
"The issue I see is that the hearing will need to go over two days," Mr Long said.
The court was told the hearing will include evidence from 13 lay witnesses, two defence witnesses and two police officers.
It will also include one hour of CCTV footage.
Principal lawyer Paul FC McGirr will appear in Port Macquarie Local Court for the hearing on June 26 and 27.
Curran's bail is to continue.
