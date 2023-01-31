Port Macquarie News

Court sets the date for New Zealand Warriors star Josh Curran's assault hearing in Port Macquarie

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated February 1 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 10:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Zealand Warriors star Josh Curran will answer charges in relation to an alleged assault at a William Street club. Picture at right from Getty Images

The dates have been set for New Zealand Warriors star Josh Curran to appear in Port Macquarie court over an alleged assault at the Altitude nightclub.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.