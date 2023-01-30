Basing your version of success purely on grand final victories can often lead to disappointment although it doesn't matter who you ask - premiership victories are more enjoyable.
Cameron Gray admitted as much as he prepares to lead the Port Macquarie Pirates for a second-straight Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union campaign.
He maintains there are other tangibles and other barometers for success. Grand finals are hard to win.
Pirates went heartbreakingly close to ending a decade-long first grade premiership drought last year when arch-rivals Hastings Valley Vikings stole victory after the siren.
Gray rarely watches match replays from start to finish - and the grand final was no different - but he admitted he had sat down in the pre-season and absorbed some moments where Pirates fell short.
"It's no good scoring five tries, looking good and scoring from your own goal line [because] you need to make your tackles," he said.
"When the heat comes on you need to be able to repel it or find a way to absorb it and turn it into a positive."
When the game was there for the taking, Pirates didn't take their opportunities.
And while there is often a belief in many sporting circles that a team has to lose a grand final before they can win one, Gray doesn't subscribe to it.
"The amount of times I've heard that since August 27 is phenomenal, but I don't subscribe to that theory. If you're good enough, you're good enough," he said.
"We've got to take the lessons [from the grand final] and be uncomfortable. If guys rock up to [pre-season] training thinking they're All Blacks or Wallabies, there's going to be a problem."
It's why the club has employed a new strength and conditioning coach ahead of their first pre-season training session on January 31.
The focus will again be on being comfortable with being uncomfortable.
"I've asked him to make sure players feel the blowtorch and it will get uncomfortable which is what I'm after," Gray said.
"I don't want guys reminiscing on the would have, could have, should haves and talking about losing a grand final. That means nothing to me."
Pirates' freewheeling style of attack made them one of the more exciting teams to watch last season, but Gray knows his opponents will work out ways to stifle their attack.
They need to tweak things.
"In life in general you never accept the status quo and what you did last year probably is not going to be good enough in ensuing years," Gray said.
"I really just want to lift the standards and make sure people are uncomfortable which generally leads to better learning. There might be some real difficult moments for the players."
The key for the New Zealander's return to Stuart Park for another season was not purely focused on going one step better than last year.
He felt the club had already made giant leaps off the field.
"I'm not just driven by tangible success; there are a few other things," he said.
"We managed to lift the whole club up from its knees, it hadn't won much in a decade and morale was pretty low when I got here.
"Seeing the spirits rise and all the old boys come back to the club and buy beers at the canteen and putting their money into the club through sponsorship, that was uplifting.
"Make no mistake, we are looking to win this year."
