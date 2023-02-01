February 2-8: Last week's conditions were ok. You just had to be in the right place, this week is looking like a bit of a lottery so check tides and winds daily.
The wind this weekend weekend looks like it is shaping up south-west with 1.5 to 1.8m of swell approaching from the south east to look towards the break walls (Town Beach, North Wall or North Haven) for the more experienced surfers.
There will also be waves at chickens and back of the reef at Townies for the not so experienced. A road trip to Plomer or North Wall could score you some uncrowded conditions with school back on and holidays over.
If you're heading south, Bonny's has nice banks as will North Haven against the wall on the come-in tide.
Looking ahead to next week, winds are looking to bounce around with NE to SE so there will be a bit of chop on the water. The water temp is dropping to 18-19 degrees early on the week and will kick back up on the weekend (colder next week).
Lifeguards report that the water has turned dirty with NE winds, best surfing conditions are in the early morning or late afternoon.
Safety reminder, at break walls, pick your tides as run out can take you out to sea quickly and run in tide will take you into the river.
If this happens stay calm and signal for assistance, this is the most important thing to remember in the ocean.
I have seen several stingrays in the shallows. With a bit more swell expect to see some friendly dolphins, they will be putting on a show, cresting the top of the waves showing that they're the true watermen of the ocean.
Remember at chickens, at low tide it's the surfboard repairers' bread and butter. I've learnt from experience, watch out for Kenny's rock.
Registrations are open the Port Macquarie Bodyboarding Association/Port Macquarie Board riders and Port Macquarie Long Board clubs so get on board.
You can contact both clubs through their social media pages. Keep an eye out for updates regarding dates and locations for registration day.
Everyone have a great week and remember "safe surfing to all".
