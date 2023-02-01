Port Macquarie News

Kenny Little surf report: your weekly guide to the best waves from Port Macquarie to North Haven

By Kenny Little
Updated February 2 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's up early for Kenny Little. Picture by Andrew Lister

February 2-8: Last week's conditions were ok. You just had to be in the right place, this week is looking like a bit of a lottery so check tides and winds daily.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.