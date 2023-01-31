What a fantastic weekend we just had for fishing. I managed to head out to sea off Delicate Nobby for a black marlin and I also headed out west for a freshwater fish downstream of Mount Seaview.
The weather forecast over the next week is a bit all over the place with north-east winds towards the end of the week, turning southerly over the weekend. There should still be plenty of opportunities to head out for a fish over this weekend's full moon.
In the rivers, fishing still remains excellent with plenty of options available. There are bait fish everywhere, with garfish, yakkas and poddy mullet in all the river systems.
For those wanting to chase a feed of whiting, Lake Cathie and the Camden Haven River have produced some great fish throughout the week. Both surface lures and baits have proven effective.
Also on offer were a few nice bream from the breakwalls, with bonito strips working very well for bait.
Off the beaches, bream and whiting remain quite consistent, with good reports from the northern end of Lighthouse in Port Macquarie as well as near the entrance of Lake Cathie.
Live beach worms have been the standout bait. Tailor and bonito have also shown up in numbers around Diamond Head and in Crowdy Bay.
Off the rocks, the Mid North Coast land-based game season has begun, with reports of the odd longtail tuna, along with spanish mackerel and cobia.
No doubt there will be plenty of interest from the rock fishos over the coming weeks and best chance would be to fish off the northern headlands, especially around South West Rocks and Hat Head.
Apart from the pelagics, Shelly Beach in Port Macquarie has produced a few decent tailor at first light, along with some reasonable bream.
Offshore, last weekend saw hundreds of boats head out off our coastline to take advantage of the inshore pelagic scene, with water temperature averaging a warm 25 degrees.
Grassy Head and Hat Head produced a sprinkle of mackerel over the weekend, and even the odd mahi mahi.
Out wider there was a break in the tide last week with a few good catches of kingfish and snapper caught off Laurieton.
All the FADs up and down the coast are producing fantastic numbers of mahi mahi.
Good luck to all boats fishing this weekend's Coffs Coast Game and Sport Fishing Clubs 'Hot Current' fishing tournament.
Over the past few weeks our coast has produced some great pelagic action inshore and out wide for local fishos, so I would expect a high number of fish caught throughout the competition.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.