What's biting: live beach worms the standout bait and Shellys at first light for tailor

By Fishing Columnist Kate Shelton
February 1 2023 - 10:00am
This week's photo is of father and son David and Olly Henry with an awesome black marlin caught out of a kayak at South West Rocks

What a fantastic weekend we just had for fishing. I managed to head out to sea off Delicate Nobby for a black marlin and I also headed out west for a freshwater fish downstream of Mount Seaview.

