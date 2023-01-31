The NSW Premier has thrown his support behind the upgrade to Port Macquarie's Southern Breakwall.
Dominic Perrottet was asked about Transport for NSW's (TfNSW) divisive plan to upgrade the breakwall when he visited Port Macquarie on January 25.
He said he wasn't across whether the Deputy Premier Paul Toole had raised community concerns with TfNSW, but said he is aware the upgrade is "essential".
"What I am across though is that I have been in contact with the NSW Transport Minister who says our commitment to the breakwall is essential," he said.
"Leslie Williams, who is the local member and someone I trust, has given me advice that it is essential.
"When you have the local member, the transport minister and the transport department saying this needs to be done, let's get it done."
Bodyboarding legend and organiser of the Save Our Breakwall group Damian King said "of course" the premier would "back-up the local MP".
"That all sounds nice, but the reality is that there are a lot of things that are being said that aren't true," Mr King said.
The Save Our Breakwall group has recently raised $8000 in just under a week for engineer Angus Gordon to undertake a survey of the breakwall.
"[Mr Gordon] will be here next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (February 8-10) to undertake the assessment," Mr King said.
When asked about the community's concerns about the upgrade, the premier said that in politics, decisions must be made.
"Whenever issues come up, there are always different views and there are debates on a range of matters, but ultimately you get the advice, consider the advice, and make a decision," he said.
"And that's why we're delivering on [the breakwall upgrade] as a government."
The closing date and time for submitting tenders for the upgrade is 2.30pm today, February 1.
Mr King said the Save Our Breakwall group hope the breakwall won't be "destroyed for no reason".
"We support widening the footpath, but you don't have to rip out a breakwall that received glowing reviews and has stood the test of time," he said.
"If the breakwall needed any maintenance, there are far better ways to maintain a breakwall."
