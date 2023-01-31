Port Macquarie News

Premier Dominic Perrottet backs Port Macquarie southern breakwall upgrade

By Ruby Pascoe
February 1 2023 - 4:00am
Premier Dominic Perrottet said he supports the NSW Transport Minister as well as Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams in the upgrade of the breakwall. Picture by Ruby Pascoe and Mardi Borg

The NSW Premier has thrown his support behind the upgrade to Port Macquarie's Southern Breakwall.

