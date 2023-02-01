Port Macquarie News

Five dozen eggs and 3kg of bacon: Port Macquarie volunteers make a difference one meal at a time

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
February 2 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Make a Difference Port Macquarie volunteers Pete Navin, Terri Vogel and Liz Condon prepare breakfast for people doing it tough. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

The sense of community is clear as a charity's mobile food van volunteers share conversations and serve breakfast to people doing it tough.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.