The sense of community is clear as a charity's mobile food van volunteers share conversations and serve breakfast to people doing it tough.
The breakfast at Port Macquarie Neighbourhood Centre is one of six shifts each week for the Make a Difference (M.A.D) volunteer-run mobile food van.
At that shift alone, volunteers cook on average at least four to five dozen eggs and three kilograms of bacon, bound for bacon and egg rolls.
They serve cups of coffee, hot chocolate and chai latte.
The breakfast on Tuesday, January 31 at the Port Macquarie Neighbourhood Centre attracted a flow of patrons.
The Make a Difference food van, which provides a free mobile food service to people doing it tough, has shifts in Port Macquarie, Wauchope and Camden Haven.
Make a Difference Port Macquarie volunteer coordinator Karen Faichney said the charity's values were driven by love, hope, compassion and respect.
Its mission is to support disadvantaged and marginalised people.
Make a Difference Port Macquarie has grown its volunteer base from humble beginnings to reach the 70-mark.
Mrs Faichney said the camaraderie on the shifts was fantastic and that passed across to all of the friends that they helped as they felt comfortable to have a meal and a chat.
Liz Condon joined as a volunteer about nine months ago after she retired. The charity was a perfect fit for her time.
Mrs Condon said she enjoyed watching people smile when they had a nice breakfast or a nice lunch.
Pete and Jan Navin, between them, volunteer at almost every shift.
Mr Navin said it was rewarding because he got to know the van's patrons.
"You can have a laugh and take their troubles away," he said.
Port Macquarie's Sarah Taylor volunteers with the Make a Difference mobile food van around her fulltime work hours.
"The team is really friendly and fun but I just love being able to connect with the community, meet people and hear their stories," she said.
"It's a really good community feeling."
The mobile food van service helps about 400 people each month across 30 shifts with more than 550 volunteer hours.
Some volunteers give their time weekly and others commit when their availability allows.
Some volunteers also help out at the food truck during markets and events.
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer should go to the Make a Difference Port Macquarie website and complete the volunteer form.
Make a Difference Port Macquarie founder Erin Denham said the volunteers were the backbone of the service.
"We are incredibly grateful for the time that they give so generously to all things M.A.D," she said.
The charitable organisation is funded through grants, fundraising events, such as Ride the Wave Festival, and donations.
"We are all volunteers and rely heavily on the support of our fantastic community," Mrs Denham said.
"There are some businesses that have been with us since we started the charity in 2016 and and never hesitate to support us."
Make a Difference Port Macquarie relies heavily on community partnerships.
Mrs Denham said for example, they worked closely with YP Space, Marine Rescue, Club North Haven, Panthers Port Macquarie, Wauchope Country Club, The Westport Club and Port Macquarie Neighbourhood Centre to deliver the shifts.
"Without the support of their facilities, we could not operate our shifts rain, hail or shine," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.