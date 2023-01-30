Lunch boxes are packed, shirts ironed and bags zipped.
Thousands of public school students are returning to school on Tuesday, January 31 in the Port Macquarie-Hastings to kickstart 2023.
Triplets Nixon, Arlo and Emmy Joyce are entering Year 1 at Hastings Public School in Port Macquarie.
They have an older brother Mason who will be in Year 5.
Their mum Kristy said she's ready for school to start and keen for routine to fall into place.
She said the days are long but the years are quick when it comes to parenting.
Emmy said she can't wait to start school. Nixon is a bit more hesitant but Kristy said he enjoys it once he's there.
Arlo said he is looking forward to playing soccer in the lunchbreaks.
The triplets started kindy in 2022 and Kristy said they were all confident starters.
"They didn't look back," she said.
Kristy said the children all have very different personalities, despite being triplets.
She said it's great they've got each other to kick off the school year. They'll all be in the same class, along with their cousin.
Emmy wants to be a teacher when she leaves school, Arlo is aiming to become a soldier and Nixon is planning on being a builder.
According to the NSW Department of Education intake areas are changing for primary and high schools in Port Macquarie to balance enrolments across schools.
Port Macquarie Public School, Hastings Public School, Westport Public School, Hastings Secondary College Port Macquarie Campus (PMC) and Hastings Secondary College Westport Campus (PMC) are all part of the intake changes.
The intake areas are changing for all new enrolments taken in 2023 for the 2024 school year.
For more information, or to find out which school to enrol your child in 2024, please visit the department's School Finder website.
