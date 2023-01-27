Port Macquarie News

'We came up trumps': Rawdon Island Bridge repair complete

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated January 27 2023 - 9:50pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarrad Duffy from Duratec Australia, council's Blayne West, Stephen Wood, Robert Fish, Dr Clare Allen, mayor Peta Pinson, Carmen Abi-Saab and Rawdon Island resident Pauline Bryant mark the bridge project's completion. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

A complex project to repair and strengthen Rawdon Island Bridge is complete at a cost of $11.5 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.