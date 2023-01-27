A complex project to repair and strengthen Rawdon Island Bridge is complete at a cost of $11.5 million.
It was a multi-stage and highly engineered 18-month process to rehabilitate the bridge from the ground up and restore safe access for the Rawdon Island community.
It came after Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's underwater inspections of the region's entire bridge network after the March 2021 flood discovered significant deterioration of Rawdon Island Bridge's original construction material.
The majority of damage occurred to the underwater foundations.
The bridge, spanning the Hastings River, provides the only road access to almost 60 households on Rawdon Island and Little Rawdon Island.
The bridge was closed to traffic between July 5, 2021 and August 30, 2021, due to the extent of the damage, and residents traversed the bridge on foot.
Residents were frustrated in the early days as the closure impacted their lives and their on-island businesses.
Council staff worked to provide residents with supplies, waste collection and assistance with transport on and off the island, including procuring a barge for access via the river.
There was a flow of information and consultation as engineers fast-tracked repairing the bridge.
Mayor Peta Pinson, Cr Nik Lipovac, council's chief executive officer Dr Clare Allen, council director Robert Fish and other council staff, Duratec Australia representative Jarrad Duffy and Rawdon Island resident Pauline Bryant gathered at the bridge on Tuesday, January 24 to mark the project's completion.
Ms Bryant said she was relieved that the bridge restoration was complete.
She said residents were fearful at first about the impact on everyday practicalities when the bridge temporarily closed to traffic.
Ms Bryant thanked the council for listening to the residents.
"Once you got a lane open [to traffic], it was magic," Ms Bryant said.
She said residents now had comfort in knowing the bridge was monitored through a corrosion protection system.
Mayor Peta Pinson said the council acted quickly.
She said the project provided the surety that travel to Rawdon Island will last for another 100 years.
Dr Allen spoke about the council's response.
"We stepped in here with a real commitment to serve our community at the heart of it," she said.
"Only in times like these do we test our mettle. We tested our mettle and we came up trumps."
The work repaired the damage and strengthened and extended the bridge's life.
The council engaged contractors Duratec Australia to deliver the technical rehabilitation project.
"Duratec was privileged to work closely with the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council to deliver the Rawdon Island Bridge remediation project," a Duratec spokesperson said.
"Through a collaborative delivery model, the project team maximised the project outcomes while minimising the impact to stakeholders, especially the community, as much as possible."
Duratec Australia is finalising the close-out works.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
