Port Macquarie News

Police ask for public's help following alleged fraud in Port Macquarie

By Newsroom
Updated January 29 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police want the public's help to identify the person in these images. Picture supplied by NSW Police

Mid North Police are seeking the public's help to identify a young man following an alleged incidence of fraud.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.