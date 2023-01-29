Police ask for public's help following alleged fraud in Port Macquarie

Mid North Police are seeking the public's help to identify a young man following an alleged incidence of fraud.
Police say a stolen credit card was used at 8am on Sunday, January 15, in a store in Hayward Street, Port Macquarie.
They have released two CCTV images of a person they would ike to speak to in relation to the incident.
Anyone with information that may help identify the male is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.