Port Macquarie News

Representative hockey competition proposal supported by Port Macquarie-Hastings, Coffs Harbour and Manning

By Paul Jobber
Updated January 27 2023 - 9:51pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amber Holbrook delivers a pass for Camden Haven during the 2022 women's Mid North Coast Hockey League. Picture by Scott Calvin

Port Macquarie-Hastings Hockey Association president Simon Thresher says there is plenty of merit in a proposed restructure of the representative calendar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.