Port Macquarie-Hastings Hockey Association president Simon Thresher says there is plenty of merit in a proposed restructure of the representative calendar.
The proposal, currently before Manning, Port Macquarie-Hastings and Coffs Harbour associations suggests a tournament is held as a way to crown the Mid North Coast champions.
It would be run separate to the current Mid North Coast Hockey League and would be seen as an extension of the current regional challenge which is held for the junior age brackets.
"The idea has got lots of merit, but we have to work out how it fits in domestically so we don't overburden our local players with travelling every weekend up and down the coast," Thresher said.
"We know that's a barrier to participation and getting the best players on the field."
Representative men's and women's teams from all three associations, however, will meet in Port Macquarie during the upcoming season - most likely before the June long weekend.
It will be trial run with an eye on making the competition a permanent fixture of the calendar from 2024.
"We'll definitely do the one-off day this year, that's a definite," Thresher said.
There are currently a number of options "on the table" when the competition will take place.
"It might sit outside the Mid North Coast Hockey League or it might be a part of it," Thresher said.
"Maybe we do it in the off-season (in October), as pre-season or we stop the domestic competition and in the month of July we have that proposed league.
"There are several options on the table and the three senior executive teams are all talking in the background via email.
"It's an open three-way conversation which is really healthy for the sport."
Coffs Harbour have previously expressed an interest in having their teams play in the combined open-age Hastings-Manning competition.
Manning Hockey secretary Frank Birkefeld said Coffs Harbour originally suggested that each association host one round of representative fixtures.
"We thought that was too much to cram into what is a busy season as it is,'' he said.
"So we thought to do that once in three locations was a bit too much. We also have to be mindful of the cost factor, especially with the players also having to go to the state championships (in June).''
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.