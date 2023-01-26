Port Macquarie News
Volunteer achievement celebrated at 2023 Port Macquarie-Hastings Australia Day Awards

By Lisa Tisdell
Updated January 26 2023 - 10:01pm, first published 2:00pm
Port Macquarie-Hastings Australia Day Award winners have been recognised for their efforts in cultural, environmental and social progress.

