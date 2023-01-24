Improved access to one of Port Macquarie's iconic landmarks is on the horizon.
A new boardwalk with viewing platforms will be built at Tacking Point Lighthouse, creating an accessible and modern addition to our most popular whale-viewing vantage point.
A $750,000 grant from Round Two of the NSW Government's Regional Tourism Activation Fund along with an additional $300,000 contribution from Port Macquarie-Hastings Council will help create a space for everyone to enjoy.
The masterplan for the area surrounding the lighthouse was a collaborative project between Sunrise Rotary Port Macquarie, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council and the community.
President of Sunrise Rotary Neil Black, said it's a "proud day" for the group, which has been hoping to see the full restoration project come to fruition since 2011.
"This is the final stage of the masterplan that we developed jointly with council and the community in 2011," he said.
"It's been a long-term project, but one that I'm sure the community is proud of."
In addition to making the boardwalk accessible, the design aims to minimise visual impact on the lighthouse, use robust materials, reduce environmental impact and appeal to visitors.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the redevelopment means "people of all ages and abilities can access the headland and take in the view".
Mayor Peta Pinson attended the funding announcement on Tuesday, January 24 with Deputy Mayor Adam Roberts, Councillor Danielle Maltman and Councillor Nik Lipovac.
"I want to congratulate Rotary Sunrise Port Macquarie for never giving up on what was a wonderful vision that will soon be realised," she said.
"At the moment, people can only access [the lighthouse] to take advantage of what is one of the truly spectacular views on the east coast of Australia, if they are able-bodied"
"This will be an incredibly rewarding project for our community as we look to further enhance accessibility and grow visitation to this iconic location."
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said the development is a major coup for the region.
"This project will be another great reason for tourists to holiday in Port Macquarie," she said.
"Any initiative that sees people spending more time in the region, spending money in local cafes, restaurants and businesses is a great thing."
Cr Pinson said community consultation undertaken for the project in 2022 drew a varied and passionate response from the community.
"The process also raised awareness of the challenges facing those living with a disability and of their desire for inclusion and accessibility to be at the fore of developments in our region," she said.
Mr Black said Sunrise Rotary is looking forward to the project being completed.
"It's pleasing to know that we will have access now for people who cannot easily use stairs or access the lighthouse or current viewing platform," he said.
A start date for construction hasn't yet been set, however the project is expected to come to fruition throughout 2023.
