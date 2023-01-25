Port Macquarie News

Premier Dominic Perrottet sees first hand worsening capacity and workload issues at Port Macquarie Base Hospital

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated January 26 2023 - 1:06am, first published January 25 2023 - 6:00pm
The NSW Premier agrees that "more needs to be done" as Port Macquarie Base Hospital continues to face staff shortages and capacity issues.

Senior Journalist

Local News

