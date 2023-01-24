Port Macquarie News
Kenny Little debuts his weekly surf report as he closes in on 60 years on the board

Paul Jobber
Paul Jobber
Updated January 25 2023 - 11:43am, first published 4:00am
Kenny Little has been surfing for 58 years. Picture by Paul Jobber

*Everyone knows Kenny Little, and now the veteran surfer is sharing his decades of experience with Port News readers. You can find Kenny's first report here. But first, Paul Jobber explains why Kenny's addicted to a good wave.

