Your guide to Australia Day in the Hastings

Dawn Gathering at Oxley Beach, 5.45am
A gathering will be held on Oxley Beach to honour, acknowledge and pay respect to the First Nations people. A time to reflect on our shared history, where we are as a Nation and what is needed to ensure we have a society void of racism and discrimination. Please bring a chair or mat if needed.
Australia Day Ceremony at the Glasshouse, 9.30am
The Australia Day Ceremony is a ticketed event with limited general admission. Ticket reservations are available online.
The Australia Day Awards and Citizenship Ceremony will be held at the Glasshouse, Port Macquarie. Our newest Australian citizens and announce the winners of the Australia Day awards in the following categories:
Find more information about the Australia Day Awards, including award categories and the 2023 Australia Day Ambassador, Mr. John Lee OAM.
Aquatic display and markets at Fisherman's Wharf and Lady Nelson Wharf, 9am - 11am
Brought to you through the Community Grant Program, Port Macquarie Marine Rescue is putting on an aquatics display including on-water demonstrations, flotilla, and entertainment at Port Macquarie's Fishermen's Wharf and Lady Nelson's Wharf. Stroll along to the Town Beach to enjoy the food, music and market stalls.
Live Music at the Vale Historic Homestead & Vineyard, 10am - 3pm
Featuring favourite local music acts for all ages to enjoy. For more information go to Australia Day Live Music at Vale Historic Homestead & Vineyard.
NSW Police are urging motorists to drive safe this Australia Day period, as a high visibility road safety operation runs throughout the long weekend.
Operation Australia Day will commence at 12.01am on Wednesday, January 25 and conclude at 11.59pm on Sunday, January 29.
Double demerit points will apply for the duration of the operation for speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt, and motorcycle helmet offences.
Traffic and Highway Patrol officers, with assistance from Police Area Commands and Police Districts, will be deployed across all metropolitan and regional areas in NSW, to keep the community safe over the busy period.
We have put together a guide for what to expect weather-wise on Australia Day, you can check it out here.
