January 25 - February 1: Winds look like they are swinging to the north so best to check Shelly's or Lighthouse Beach. Good news on the swell scene, with a consistent 1.1m - 1.4m coming in over the weekend.
The big item this week is the tide with low tide run out being in the morning and some very big high tides all weekend and early into next week. So if you're at Town Beach and keen for a swim, please stay between the flags.
This week has seen some nice waves; down at the breakwall being the best on the right tides. Bodyboarders were having a field day on the run out with some wedges coming through reported by PMBA (Port Macquarie Bodyboarding Association).
There is some good sand at the north wall, also great-shaped waves south to North Haven.
Flynn's has nice bank in the middle of the beach. There is another bank towards the bombie north end of the beach.
The lifeguards at Town Beach have reported large high tides and are asking swimmers to please stay away from the breakwall due to large surges and big undertow (EXPERIENCED SURFERS ONLY).
The main swimming area between the flags at Town's has been very uneven with a lot of potholes (like some roads lately) caused by the big tides.
We will have improved conditions early next week with a soft southerly change coming late Sunday - early Monday.
This will create a couple of storms and a bit of rain. It will also increase the swell and smooth-out Townies, North Shore, South Shelly's, Bonny Hills and North Haven.
Had a fantastic road trip to Plomber with the surf crew. We all got waves at "Big Hill" (with Gee and Billy getting a couple of cracking lefts.)
On a positive note, it's so nice to surf with my mate Deion the last two weeks. We have both gotten waves at Fllagstaff and Chickens.
Remember, "you can't catch a wave from the car park." (Bobby Rosenbaum). Great saying.
Have a great week.
