Port Macquarie News
Column

Debuting Kenny's surf report: your weekly guide to the best waves from Port Macquarie to North Haven

By Kenny Little
Updated January 25 2023 - 2:56am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local legend Kenny Little's been surfing for almost 60 years, so who better to write a weekly surf report for Port News readers. Picture of Kenny at Town Beach by Andrew Lister

January 25 - February 1: Winds look like they are swinging to the north so best to check Shelly's or Lighthouse Beach. Good news on the swell scene, with a consistent 1.1m - 1.4m coming in over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.