Port Macquarie News
Exclusive

Exclusive: fighting kangaroos crash into sleeping family's tent at Mid North Coast's Trial Bay campground

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated January 23 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two fighting kangaroos have been recorded trashing a campsite and crashing into a sleeping family's tent at the Trial Bay Gaol campground near South West Rocks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.