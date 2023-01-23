North Coast Bulldogs will head into the Laurie Daley (under-18) and Andrew Johns (under-16) Cup competitions with confidence following strong trial victories over Northern Rivers Titans in Coffs Harbour on Saturday.
The Bulldogs left C.Ex Coffs International Stadium with a win each in the under-16s (26-18) and under-18s (20-6) while the under-17 women also registered an impressive (20-8) victory.
Under-18 coach Matt Freebairn said his team's defensive effort was the most pleasing aspect of the win.
"We only let in one try and managed to bag a handful ourselves," Freebairn said.
"Our focus was really our defence (in the pre-season) so to let one try in is a really good effort for the boys and the systems we have in place."
Freebairn admitted the Bulldogs overall effort was another step in the right direction after their first-up trial seven days ago.
"We worked cohesively together in defence as opposed to our first trial where we were a bit disjointed," he said.
Under-16 coach Peter Wood was satisfied by their eight-point win in a match which provided an opportunity to try different things.
"It gives you some answers on positions moving into round one and it's about building some combinations between different players in different positions," he said.
"You want to treat it like a game, but you've also got to treat it like a trial and try a few things."
Wood said his team still had plenty of work to do before round one and they were focused on gradual improvement.
"We'll keep building week-to-week right up until the end of the competition," he said.
"In a short competition space like this, there's always room for improvement from one week to the next."
He felt their mobility in the forwards could be a key factor once the season kicks off.
"We're not going to be the biggest side running around, but we're going to make them chase us, that's for sure," he said.
The Bulldogs start their under-18 and under-16 competitions on February 4 against Northern Tigers in Coffs Harbour before they host Macarthur Wests Tigers in round two at Wauchope on February 11.
