North Coast Bulldogs wrap-up pre-season preparations with wins over Greater Northern Tigers

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated January 25 2023 - 2:50pm, first published January 23 2023 - 6:00pm
Jack Alchin (centre) delivers a pass against Central Coast Roosters last year. Picture by Lighthouse Sports Photography/Kurt Polock

North Coast Bulldogs will head into the Laurie Daley (under-18) and Andrew Johns (under-16) Cup competitions with confidence following strong trial victories over Northern Rivers Titans in Coffs Harbour on Saturday.

