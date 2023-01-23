Wauchope drugs and firearms cases adjourned, possible further charges to come

The cases of a Wauchope man and Port Macquarie woman charged with a string of weapons and drug offences have been adjourned to February 9.
Jamie Lee Newnham, 22, appeared before Magistrate Georgina Darcy on January 19.
Newnham's co-accused Joel Mitchell Fowler, 31, did not appear when his case was heard and was instead represented by his lawyer.
The court heard the prosecution has received a "drug certificate" and that there is a possibility of further charges.
Newnham is charged with offences relating to the cultivation of indoor hydroponic cannabis and an illegal firearm. She has also been charged with "enhanced indoor cultivate prohibited plant - expose child".
Fowler was arrested on August 10 after a number of items were seized from two homes in Wauchope, including an unloaded sawn-off shotgun found under the bed in a main bedroom, gel guns, and a .303 rifle with a seated magazine concealed in a roll of carpet.
During the search, police also allegedly located an amount of ammunition and two well-maintained hydroponic cannabis "set-ups".
Fowler is also charged with "enhanced indoor cultivate prohibited plant - expose child".
When speaking to the prosecution, Magistrate Darcy confirmed the cases need to be adjourned.
"[The cases need to be adjourned] because you said a drug certificate had come back, is that correct? And there might need to be further charges," she said.
Both cases will be adjourned to February 9 for charge certification.
Newnham's bail is set to continue.
Fowler will be excused from appearing on February 9. His lawyer did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.
