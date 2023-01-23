Port Macquarie News

Wauchope drugs and firearms cases adjourned, possible further charges to come

Updated January 24 2023 - 12:01am, first published January 23 2023 - 12:00pm
Port Macquarie Courthouse. Picture, file

The cases of a Wauchope man and Port Macquarie woman charged with a string of weapons and drug offences have been adjourned to February 9.

