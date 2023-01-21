Port Macquarie News

Fire and Rescue crews attend car fire on Lord Street

Emily Walker
Emily Walker
January 21 2023 - 5:00pm
Port Macquarie Fire and Rescue crews attended to a car fire on Lord Street. File picture, Port Macquarie News

A black Hyundai Veloster was enveloped in flames outside a service station after being taken out for a test drive on Lord Street.

