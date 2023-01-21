A black Hyundai Veloster was enveloped in flames outside a service station after being taken out for a test drive on Lord Street.
Port Macquarie Fire and Rescue crews were called to the scene just after 9am on Saturday January 21 after the car caught on fire near the Lord Street and Gordon Street intersection.
The 19 year old male driver and 18 year old male passenger had taken the vehicle for a test drive when they noticed oil coming out of the car.
They pulled over on Lord Street near a service station and left the vehicle when the car set alight.
Police and fire crews attended the scene where the car's front half and interior were on fire.
Four fire fighters with two crews in breathing apparatus were able to extinguish the fire within 10 minutes.
"We've got some pretty big hoses on board so we can knock it out pretty quick," said Fire and Rescue Port Macquarie station commander Geoff Peacock.
"There was a quantity of oil on the roadway that we rendered safe with our absorbent."
Mr Peacock said that the team had no problems with the job.
"It was just a standard car fire for us," he said.
"But obviously the good thing is that both occupants got out before the fire took hold."
Both the driver and passenger of the vehicle left the scene unharmed with the car later towed from the scene.
The cause of the fire is currently undetermined.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.